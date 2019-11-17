Graveside services for Little “Bill” Duvall are scheduled for 11 a.m Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Lone Grove West Memorial Cemetery, with Brother David Gardner officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Little “Bill” Duvall was born Sept. 9, 1943, to Zetta (Smith) and Will Duvall, in Indianola, Okla. He passed from this life on Nov. 14, 2019, at the age of 76.

Bill’s family moved to Buckeye, Ariz., when he was seven years old. He attended Buckeye Elementary and Buckeye Union High School, and then married Lois Frances Cook on July 25, 1960. Together they had six children. Bill worked in farming for several years and later became a journeyman plasterer working in California. In 1986, he moved to Texas and on July 3, 1988, Bill married Eileen Newberry in Dardanelle, Ark. He enjoyed fishing (when he had the time), watching football, teaching Sunday School, team roping and spending time with his grandkids. Bill gave his life to the Lord, whom he loved greatly. He started every day with Bible reading, prayer and contemplating on God’s word.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Zetta Duvall; and daughter, Lee Lee Long.

He is survived by his wife Eileen Duvall; daughters, LaVaun Lambert and her husband Jeff, Janet Minnie and her husband Billy, Billie Iacona and her husband Peter, Jaylynn Blagg and her husband Arnold, Marla Swindell, Kathy Harris and her husband Bryant, and Christin Lucas; sons, Bill Duvall, Jr. and his wife Heather, and D.J. Long and his wife Ginn; sisters, Marlene Ellis, Charlene Adams, Eva Jean Weatherford, Linda Cassidy and Lorita Briggs; 22 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Jamie Parsons, Keaton Parsons, Charlie Long, Austin Blagg, Jeremiah Taylor and Andrew Franca will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are D.J. Long, Bryant Harris, Dylan Wright and Hayden Daist.

