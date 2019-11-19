Graveside services for Betty A. Diemer of Garvin, Okla., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Thackerville, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. Officiating will be Rev. Claud Williams.

Betty was born on Jan. 26, 1947, to Kenneth Cleon Williams and Nelda Joe Hutson Williams, in Ardmore. She passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Carrus Specialty Hospital, Sherman, Texas, at the age of 72.

The past five years, Betty was a resident of Garvin, previously making her home in Dickson and Lone Grove. Betty was of the Baptist Faith. She married Lester Dwaine Diemer in Gene Autry on Jan. 27, 1964. After celebrating 50 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2014. Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling in her motorhome, but most of all she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Danielle Archie.

Survivors include her son, Dwaine Diemer, Jr. and Nancy, of Garvin; daughter, Sherrie M. Diemer and Kenneth Null, of Ardmore; two brothers, Kenneth Williams and wife Carol, of Owasso, Okla., and Claud Williams and wife Cheryl, of Ardmore; four grandchildren, Tabatha Mitchell, Coty Stinson and wife Anna, Travis Diemer and Greg Null; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Coty Stinson, Greg Null, Dustin Williams, Tanner Mitchell, Masyn Archie and Logan Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Travis Diemer and Hunter Mitchell.

Time for visitation for family and friends will be this evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.