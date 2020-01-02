WILSON — Memorial Services for Mrs. Donna Marie Jackson, 77 of Ardmore, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating.

Donna was born April 24, 1942, in Graham, to the late Mr. Bryant Kennedy and Mrs. Phyllis (Redding) Meecy. She departed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Ardmore with family by her side.

Donna was raised in the Carter County areas attending school at Mount Washington. She was employed with SW Electric and then eventually with Stromberg-Carlson were she retired. Donna enjoyed fishing and quilting.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Gary.

Donna is survived by her son, Steve Rey and wife Maryann of Melbourne, Fla.; daughter, Melody Epley of Ardmore; sisters, Joyce Ray of Hurst, Texas and Jan Banner and husband Bob of Wichita Falls, Texas; brother, Harroll Kennedy and Elsie Martin of Ardmore; grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Stephanie, Deren, D.J., and Destiney; numerous great-grandchildren;one great-great-grandchild; and by a host of other family and friends.

