Funeral services for Irene Bridgman are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Pastor Harold Ware officiating. Interment will follow at Cheek cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Craddock Funeral Home.

Mildred “Irene” Bridgman was born June 28, 1934, to Hattie May (Vaughn) and Lester Fountain Tankersley in Lone Grove. She passed from this life on Dec. 30, 2019m at the age of 85.

Irene was raised in the Ardmore area where she continued to stay throughout her life. On Nov. 2, 1948, she married Lano “Slim” Bridgman in Gainesville, Texas. From this marriage they raised four children, Lano, Jr., Lana, Donna, and Joni. She was a member of the Cheek Baptist Church for many years. Following the loss of her husband, Irene married Dalton Conway.

Irene loved to keep busy. She did so by her many hobbies including canning, quilting, berry picking, fishing, raising chickens, and gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie May and Lester Tankersley, husband Lano Bridgman, Sr.; son Lano Bridgman, Jr.; brother Herman Tankersley; and second husband Dalton Conway.

She is survived by her daughters Lana Kirby and her husband Gerald of Ardmore, Donna Wood and her husband Robert of Ardmore; and Joni Wellington and her husband Daniel Sr. of Ada; sisters Jean Kennedy of Wilson, Elsia Larsan of South Dakota, and Lynn Hamilton of Ardmore; brothers Alvin Tankersley of Texas and Lester “Rusty” Tankersley of Ardmore; grandchildren Randy Wood, Sherry Harris, Chris Kirby, Joe Wood, Haley Wellington, Maggie Wellington, and Daniel Wellington, Jr.; along with several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Troy Harris, Christopher Kirby, Joe Wood, Daniel Wellington, Robby Wood, and Ryan Wood will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is Randy Wood.

