Services for Ashlee Ann Peery of Lone Grove, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the First Baptist Church, Marietta, with Pastor Bill Black officiating and Ray Perryman assisting. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Thackerville, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Ashlee was born Sept. 22, 1992 in Ardmore, to Herschel Dean Peery and Jacqueline S. (Walker) Peery. She passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 27.

Ashlee spent most of her life in Love County. She was a 2012 graduate of Thackerville High School where she was active in basketball and cheerleading. After graduating, Ashlee became a sales representative at Brad Fenton, Ardmore. Ashlee had a contagious laugh and gorgeous smile. She had many passions in life, but nothing more than being a mother to her daughter Alliee Lynn McGill, whom she adored. Ashlee loved her friends and family. She was of the Baptist faith.

Ashlee was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ellen Sue Hall; maternal grandfather, Robert Walker; paternal great-grandparents, Edna and Kinslow Peery, and George and Lanora Grice; two uncles Douglas and Dale Walker; and a very special great-uncle, Charles Clark.

Survivors include her daughter, Alliee Lynn McGill of Thackerville; her mother, Jacqueline Kirkpatrick and husband Willie of Lone Grove; her father, Herschel Peery and wife Brenda of Marietta; grandparents, Jennifer Goff of Marietta, Robert Goff of Marietta, Virgina Peery of Thackerville, Bub and Brenda Peery of Greenville, Mike Kirkpatrick of Fox, Donna Kirkpatrick of Fox; great-grandmother, Fern Kirkpatrick of Fox; two brothers, Ryan Curbow and wife Alysa of Thackerville, and Colby Peery of Thackerville; six sisters, Hunter McKinnon of Lone Grove, Kendra McKinnon of Marietta, Emily Monroe and husband Dustin of Kilgore, Texas, Staccia Kerr and fiancé Adam Judd of Thackerville, Sierra Casey of Thackerville, and Stormi Kerr of Thackerville; father of Ailliee, Austin McGill and wife Bailey of Thackerville; a special sister, Kelci Tyner and husband Buddy of Hobbs, New Mexico; and ten nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are John Harrell, Hoot Kirkpatrick, Will Shelby, Ryan Curbow, Colby Peery, and Don Riddle. Honorary bearers are Chad and Morgan Day, John and JoAnna Fontenot, Matt Oglesby, Mark & Candice Griffin, McGill Family and Thackerville Class of 2012.

Time for visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.