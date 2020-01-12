Graveside services for Betty Alyne Kirk of Marietta, Oklahoma will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in the Greenville Cemetery in the Greenville Community of Love County, with Rev. David Shahan officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home in Marietta.

Alyne was born May 5, 1935 in Marietta to James Mayes and Sythia Mae (Blackmon) Mayes. She passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City at the age of 84.

Alyne attended schools in Overbrook and Greenville. On March 28, 1953, she married the love of her life, Joe Willard Kirk in Gainesville, Texas. They were inseparable throughout their time together. Joe preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2012. Alyne was a foster parent for more than 25 years. At last count, she had impacted the lives of more than 200 children. Alyne also worked as a cook in the Dickson and Enville schools, as well as at the Headstart in Marietta. In her spare time, Alyne loved tending to her flower gardens and making quilts. She also spent countless hours cooking and baking for family and friends. Alyne was known for making amazing fried pies, cinnamon rolls, and her famous yeast rolls. She had many activities that brought her great joy, but perhaps the thing she enjoyed most was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Alyne was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband; by two brothers, Billy Jack Mayes and John Mayes; and by a sister, Marie Curry.

Survivors include two sons, Jack Kirk and wife Marcella of Marietta and Doug Kirk and wife Nancy of Ardmore; one daughter, Patricia Bachhofer and husband Gary of Marietta; three sisters, Joyce Allgood and husband Joe of Ardmore, Margaret Hammer and husband Bill of Round Rock, Texas, and Linda Kerr of Marietta; eight grandchildren, Laci Creswell and husband Phillip, Shane Kirk and wife Marcie, Anita Cline and husband Travis, Jamie Whittington and husband Jesse, Dustin Bachhofer and wife Amanda, Summer Winegeart and husband William, Amanda Boyd and husband Jayson, and Natalie Kirk; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and two great-great grandchildren on the way.

The family will be receiving friends at the home of Patricia Bachhofer (9131 Aztec Road, Marietta, OK) Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

