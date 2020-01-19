Hulen Lloyd “Hoot” Gilbert, age 89, of Healdton, departed this life peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Healdton with Rev. Jamie Griffin officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton.

Mr. Gilbert was born on Nov. 23, 1930 to the late Mr. Jess and Mrs. Elvie (Huey) Gilbert in Oklahoma City.

Hulen grew up in the Oklahoma City area. He graduated high school from Cyril High School and then attended the University of Oklahoma where he was on the boxing team and was a Golden Glove Boxer. He married Ms. Ruth Montgomery on Nov. 29, 1953 in Lindsey. They have been married for 66 years. Together they made their home in Healdton where they would raise their two children Larry and Ann. Hulen worked in the oilfield and held many different positions throughout the years. He worked all over the country and in Nigeria. He was an avid OU Sooners football fan and enjoyed collecting old Mustangs. Hulen could often be found at the local coffee shop visiting with his friends. He was Baptized in the Baptist Faith and was also affiliated with the Nazarene Church.

Mr. Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jess Gilbert Jr.; sisters, Betty McWater and Billie Dove Chambliss.

He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Ruth Gilbert of the home; son, Lawrence “Larry” Gilbert of Healdton; daughter, Ann Owen and husband Greg of Doha, Qatar; two grandchildren, Madeline Owen of Ft. Worth, and Evan Owen of Ft. Collins, Colo.; many other relatives and a host of friends.

