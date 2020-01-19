The daughter of Royce Allen Craighead and Monetha Fern (Williams) Craighead, Janis was born on June 20, 1948 in Ardmore. Janis grew up in Ardmore, and graduated from Ardmore High School, class of 1966. And had also attended Oklahoma Baptist University.

She and Thomas "Tom" Eugene Walker were married June 30, 1967 at the Lake Murray Chapel. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2016, they would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

She and her husband Tom had lived in Wilson, Gainesville, Texas and had spent 23 years in Rock Springs, Wyo., before moving back to the Ardmore/Lone Grove area in 1995. Janis loved kids and was a great babysitter. She was of the Baptist faith.

Janis is survived by daughters, LeAnna Nelson and husband, Donnie and Holly Dool and husband, Allen; son, Russell Walker and wife Millie; grandchildren, Brandy, Austin and Tommy; sisters, Jennifer Read and Joyce Pierson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Janis had a love for science and chose to donate her body to Science.

Janis passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 at her Lone Grove residence at the age of 71 years, six months and 26 days after a lengthy battle with cancer. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.

