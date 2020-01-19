Rick “Weenie” Franks 62, was born May 16, 1957 in Ardmore. Our beloved father and husband to Connie Franks passed away Jan. 17, 2020. Rick was the middle child of five children. He loved OU Football and the Dallas Cowboys. Rick was always ready for any situation with good advice or one of his famous old sayings. He could make a competition out of anything and was always happy to be “one of the kids” with his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing with his family and always knew of the best new spot or fishing hole to take them. He was with Michelin North America for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by parents Delores and Hubert Steudeman and father Gerald Franks. Two uncles Meryl and Ronnie McGuire He is survived by wife of 23 years Connie Clark Franks of Ardmore. Five children; Tobie, Brandon, Aaron, Chris and Kacie. Son-in-law, Jesse. Daughters-in-law, Everetta, Jennifer and Ndea. Two sisters Pam McBride and Shelly Peters. Two brothers, Steve Franks and Lloyd Franks. Twelve grandchildren; Alexis, Kristen, Elijah, Jayden, Talia, Ella, Rylee, Carson, Jesse, Austin, Sammy and Nylah. Two great-grandchildren; Aliviah and Adrian. Two special fur babies, Lucy and Molly. A host other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 120 Veterans Blvd. Ardmore, with Brother Brent Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will begin Monday. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Bob Allen Bailey, Fred Hunt, Kent Harris, Dustin Caldwell, Ronnie Morgan, Alan Fite, Grady Sheehy, Kenny Henley, Ricky Vance. Honorary bearers are Tobie, Brandon, Aaron, Chris, Elijah, Carson, Jesse, Austin and Sammy. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.