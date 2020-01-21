Daphne Rae (Johns) Morales, passed away at the age of 45 on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with The Reverend Steven Skinner officiating. Cremation to follow under the direction of Griffin ~ Hillcrest Crematory.

Daphne was born on Feb. 16, 1974, in Sand Springs, Okla., to Riley Dean Rasha and Marquita Johns. Daphne was raised by her grandparents; Jacob Thompson and Pat Johns. She attended Ardmore Schools and later went on to achieve her GED. She loved to help her grandfather landscape and work in the garden. Daphne had a big heart and started as a home health provider being a private care giver. When not caring for people, she loved on her animals.

Daphne was preceded in death by her father, Dean Rasha, grandparents, Rose Rasha and Wiedas Rasha, grandfather, Walter Russel “Sonny” Johns and uncle, Robert Johns.

Daphne is survived by her mother, Marquita Johns, grandparents, Jacob Thompson and Pat Johns, step-daughter, Megan Morales, step-grandchildren, Elijah Burkett, Mya Burkett and Isabella Burkett. Five siblings: Daniel Johns and wife, Angela, Cheri Harvey, Fawn Embrey, Riley Rasha and April Downs, three aunts, Andrea Johns, Sonya Johns and Robyn Miller, Uncle, Donald Johns. Numerous nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

There will be a prayer service from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

