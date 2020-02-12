Reba J. (Joann) Lee Dunham was born March 19, 1929 in Rusk County, Texas to Jerome Taylor and Annie Henrietta Lee. She passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 in Dallas.

She is proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edwin R. Dunham; one infant child, Ashley Dunham; her parents, and six siblings, Cetrue Linahan, J.T. Lee, Doris Taylor, Ruth Wheeler, Evelyn Purnell, and Murel Peake.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol Elam (Mickey) of Dallas; three sons, Mark Dunham (Sandy) of Marshall, Texas, Kirk Dunham (Allison) of Pauls Valley, and Luke Dunham of Davis; 12 grandchildren, Cale Pruit, Cooper Elam (Samantha), Mitchell Dunham (Chasity), Sarah Edmonson (Logan), Haley Bradbury (Brian), Jody Wood (Jodi), Annie Dunham, Sam Dunham, Taylor Dunham, Wesley Dunham, Chase Moss and Kara Moss; 16 great-grandchildren, Nora, Max, River, Hays, Parker, Clay, Corbett, Landon, Ellie, Klein, Karley, Keaton, Hudson, Kate, Braydon, and Foster; four siblings; Travis Lee (Marsha) of Pirtle, Texas, Avis Powers of Longview, Texas, Hilda DeLaune of Norfolk, Va., Larry Lee of Las Cruces, N.M.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Growing up on a small family farm in Pirtle, Texas, she attended New London Schools, Springhill High School, and graduated from London High School in 1948. She was a cheerleader and band member. Following high school, she enjoyed classes at Kilgore College and the University of Texas. While working at the First United Methodist Church of Paris, Texas, she met her husband, Edwin Ray Dunham.

Joann and Ed were married in 1954 and subsequently moved to Wichita Falls, Austin and Albuquerque. In 1962, they settled in Englewood, Colo., and raised their four children in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Joann was a homemaker and also served as a library and teacher aid for the Cherry Creek School District. With a desire to be closer to family, they began a new adventure in 1981 in Ardmore. Joann worked for the Springer ISD, was a member of First Baptist Church Ardmore and the First Ladies Club. After residing in Ardmore for 36 years, Joann moved to Dallas and lived at the Juliette Fowler Communities.

Family was the focal point of her life. We will remember her as kind, loving, patient, humble, someone who loved and appreciated the beauty of nature, and always a lady. Her trust in Christ enabled her to touch and encourage many lives.

A memorial service will be held at Pirtle United Methodist Church, 11278 CR 173N, Overton, Texas at 2 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Juliette Fowler Communities, Dallas.