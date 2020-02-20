Surrounded by her loving family longtime Ardmore beautician, Nelcyne Moore, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at her Lone Grove residence following an extended illness. Nelcyne was born April 18, 1929 at Lebanon, Okla., to the late Omer L. and Pearl (Armstrong) Eppler. She and Leroy Andrew Moore were married Aug. 25, 1946 at Lebanon and were married for 27 years when Leroy died Oct. 2, 1974.

A beautician and stylist for 60 years, Nelcyne was a graduate of the Paul Barnes Beauty College in 1959. She then began her life-long career styling at Virgie's Beauty Shop and a few years later opened the Princess Beauty Salon. In 1975 she moved to her new shop, that her brother, Sambo, custom-built for her, the Hair Hut.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nelcyne is now reunited with her infant twin sisters, brothers, Donald, Harold, Leon and Clinton Eppler and sister, Dawnyce Vinson; also her grandsons, Cameron McCall and Derek Moore and step-granddaughter Clineth Gayle Hart.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda McCall of Lone Grove; sons, Bruce Moore, Ferris, Texas and Clinton Moore, Lebanon; a step-daughter, Jane Moore, Tulsa; sister, Geneva Taylor, Bakersfield, Calif.; brother, Lloyd "Sambo" Eppler, Madill; grandson, Scotty Hunter, granddaughter, Jodie Pickens; step-grandchildren, Jessie Teehee, Cindy Bellville, Perry Furry; and great-grandson, Ray McCall.

Rev. Bill Black will conduct funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Lone Grove First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Derek Hallum, Alan Fite, Bud Keith, Larry Stinson, Bryan Woodard and Mike Word. Honorary bearers include Ruben Alvarado, Harold Newman, Harvey Wilson and Larry Vinson.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home (Ardmore). Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.