Vera Darlene Miller, age 92, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Nelda Cemetery, Dickson, with Brother Bob Lee Officiating.

Darlene was born in Lane, on April 1, 1927, to John Lane and Bessie (Helton) Lane. The family moved to Ardmore, and she attended and graduated from Ardmore High School. Darlene married Jack D. Miller in June of 1946, in Ardmore. Darlene then became a homemaker. The couple lived in Shawnee, then Ada. and finally moved back to Ardmore in 1967. Darlene worked for Montgomery Ward’s in Ada and continued to work there in Ardmore, where she retired in 1989. In her spare time, she loved to work with her hands and do cross stitching and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Orthodox Baptist Church of Ardmore. She would go on long walks stopping along the way to pickup pecans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother, R.E. Lane, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Miller.

Darlene is survived by her son, Lane Miller, daughter, Lou Ann Miller, and husband, Victor Jackson, five grandchildren: Angela Miller, Kelli Miller, Lori Miller, Jackie Humphrey, and Josh Pickens, four great-grandchildren: Jaylin Miller, Juwaun Miller, Katelynn Miller and Austin Miller and one great-great-granddaughter, Kamlynn Miller. Sisters: Norma Jean Hardison, Beverly Taylor, and brother, Johnny Lane and a host of family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

