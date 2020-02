DEATHS

Ardmore

Sherlon Claudene Cunningham, 84, of Ardmore, accounting with Cunningham Carpets, died Feb. 27, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral)

Atlanta

Hal Horton, 84, of Tishomingo, hardware sales, died Feb. 25, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Laws Chapel Cemetery, Atlanta, Texas. (DeArman-Clark)