Graveside services for Frances LaVern Hodges, 77, of Ada are 10 a.m. Thursday at Crinerville Cemetery, west of Ardmore. Rev. Randy Golden will officiate.

Mrs. Hodges passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home. She was born Nov. 2, 1942 at Ardmore to Edward Cole and Juanita LaVern Buck Callender. She graduated from high school, received a Bachelor’s Degree from East Central University and also a Master’s Degree in Education from East Central University.

She married Billy Dean Hodges Nov. 19, 1959. He preceded her in death Feb. 21, 2017. Mrs. Hodges taught Special Education at Byng High School for many years and later she was a caregiver. Mrs. Hodges was affiliated with the Stonewall Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Dean Hodges; daughter, Serena Deann Hodges, of the home; her grandchildren, Justin Hodges and Brandi Hodges; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter Goodwin, Aiidan Goodwin, Maytlynne Drinnon, Landon Hodges, Kenneth Hodges and Addison Hodges.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter; a daughter-in-law, Paula Hodges; and two brothers, Hollis Callender and Charles Callender.