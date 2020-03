Ardmore

Pearl Lee Ortega, 62, of Ardmore, died Feb. 23, 2020. Services are 2 p.m Monday, March 16, at Harvey-Douglas Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Elizabeth Katheryn "Betty" Welch, 73, of Ardmore, retired RN Memorial Hospital, died March 9, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)