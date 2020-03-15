Funeral services for Dee Ann Burris, 72, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Pastor Ken McIntire officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

The daughter of the late Quinton P. Dunn and Elta (Whetherbee) Donoho, Dee Ann was born on May 16, 1947 in Ardmore, and passed away on March 13, 2020 with her family at her side.

An Ardmore resident most of her life, Dee Ann grew up in Lawton. Dee Ann graduated from Ardmore High School and then received her associates degree from Murray State College.

She and Robert "Bob" Burris were married on Nov. 13, 1987 in Ardmore.

Dee Ann enjoyed decorating her house, gardening and picking flowers. A former employee of Steel Drug, Dee Ann was also a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" Burris; sons, Tony Jones and wife Sheryl of Ardmore, Roy Jones and wife Janice of Ardmore; step daughter, Terri Huntley of Ardmore; three grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Mendell. Preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kelly Nicole Jones.

Pallbearers will be: Tony Jones, Roy Jones, Jeremy Macip, John Correia Jr., MiKalle Correia and Marcus Mason.

