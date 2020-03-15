Funeral services for Elizabeth Katheryn "Betty" Welch, 73, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Kirk Blancett, H20 Church.

Private burial will follow at Provence cemetery with the assistance of Larry Michael King, Jr., Kurtis Wade King, Lucas Wayne King, Morgan Scott King, Parker King, Conner King and Kale King serving as pallbearers.

Betty was born to the late Robert Walker Lewis, Jr. and Louella Fern Maberry Lewis, Jan. 21, 1947 at Bryan, Texas, her family moved to Oklahoma City where she grew up and graduated from John Marshall High School, the class of 1965. Betty pursued her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse, receiving an associate's degree at Murray State College and a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She had nursed at Mercy Hospital of Ardmore for many years, until retiring.

Betty and Larry Michael King, Sr., were married June of 1966 in Wichita Falls, Texas and were the parents of four children, Larry Michael, Kurtis Wade, Lucas Wayne and Morgan Scott. Betty later was married to Jackie Wayne Welch Jan. 5, 1990 at Gene Autry; Jackie preceded her in death, July 30, 2003.

A longtime resident of Ardmore, Betty's work was her social life. In her leisure time she enjoyed bowling and all sports. A kind and gentle person, Betty loved spending time with her family and friends.

Following a brief period of ill health, and surrounded by her loving family, Betty passed away March 9, 2020. She lived life serving others.

Betty is survived by her four sons, Larry Michael King, Jr. (Phyllis Peery); Kurtis Wade King (Alisha Moriarity); Lucas Wayne King (Janenne); Morgan Scott King (Kasie); her brother, Robert Douglas Lewis (Kim); grandchildren, Kale Zeleny-King (Chelsea Peery), Adalynn Claire Zeleny-King, Zaydenkai Zeleny-King; Morgan King, Lottie King, Lara Jo Collins, Nila Keefner; Jade Blackman, Ashton Johnson, Parker King; Bailey King, Conner King, Kreighton King, Kason Green (Breanna), Kaden Green, and Kahner Green.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.