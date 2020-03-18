Glen Nottveit was born Nov. 28, 1957 to Dorothy (Meadows) and Harley Nottveit in Marlow, Okla. He passed from this life on March 16, 2020 at the age of 62.

Glen grew up in the Duncan and moved to Ardmore in 1985. It was in Ardmore he married Lisa and together they raised their family.

Glen had a great love of OU football and truck driving. He loved his family greatly and the feeling was mutual.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley Nottveit and Dorothy Meadows Kendrick.

Glen is survived by his sons, Branson Nottveit, Shaun Nottveit and his wife, Shea; granddaughter, MaKenna Nottveit; sister, Anita Houchin and her husband, Wesley and sister, Thelma McCaw; loving ex-wife, Lisa Nottveit; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held on Friday, March 20. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

