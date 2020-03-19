Rosa May Hunt Gibson was born May 18, 1946 at Bowlegs, Okla., to the late Ed and Fannie Hunt. As her family were sharecroppers, they moved around a lot during her youth, mainly in the Apache and Carnegie areas of Oklahoma.

Rosa and Bruce DeWayne Gibson were married July 16, 1985, at Gainesville, Texas and had celebrated 24 years of marriage when Bruce passed away, May 21, 2009.

In addition to being a wife, mother and homemaker, Rosa had worked at Safeway Grocery for many years, where she was a meat wrapper.

Following a period of extended illness, Rosa passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at an Ardmore convalescent home. In addition to her parents and husband, Rosa was preceded in death by a brother, Billy, a sister, Lou and a grandchild.

Private family services for Rosa May Gibson, 73, will be Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home chapel, burial in the Orr Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are encouraged to send words of comfort to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.