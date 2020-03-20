HEALDTO - Private services for Mrs. Evelyn Sue (Watkins) Dewbre, 69, of Graham are scheduled with Rev. Paul Dean Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery. Services are under care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton 65 Golf Course Rd.

Sue was born on April 19, 1950 at Graham to the late Mr. Thomas "Tom" Jefferson Watkins and Mrs. Minnie Ethel (Morrow) Watkins. She went to her heavenly home on Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at Ft. Worth, Texas.

Sue was raised in Graham graduating from Graham High School in 1968. She married Mr. Wendell David Miller and to this union they were blessed with two sons, Timmy and Jeff. Wendell preceded her in death at an early age.

Later in life Sue married Mr. Bobby Dewbre on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1992 at Fox by Bro. Hurshel Baker. Sue worked from 1972 to 2003 at Uniroyal/ Michelin in most all departments. When she retired Sue was working within the Tire Building department. She also sold Mary Kay and Home Interior products.

Sue always loved to fish and will be remembered for the person always having candy for everyone, especially the kids. You could never out-give Sue. She always was one to gift more than she received. She was a member of the Graham Assembly of God Church.

Also preceding her in death are her parents; sisters, Irene Watkins, Estelene Hand and Ann Hall; brothers, Johnny Watkins and Jimmy Watkins.

Survivors include her loving husband Bob Dewbre of the home; sons, Timothy Miller and wife Scha of Healdton; Jeff Miller and wife Lynne of Lone Grove; sisters, Edna Rader of Henryetta, Geraldine McDaniel and husband Vernon of Albany, Texas, Edna Mae Turner and husband Bruce of Fox and Nancy Savage and husband Larry of Graham; brothers, Richard Watkins of Fox and George Watkins and wife Jane also of Fox; sister in law, Diana Watkins of Fox; grandchildren,Chelsea Fowler and husband Cody, Ryan Miller, Adam Miller and wife Filippa, Daniel Miller, Rebekah Miller, Jeshua Miller, Jazzmyn Miller, Parker Parris, Austin Parris and Zach Parris; great-grandchildren, Tanner Rich, Brandt Rich and Mattie Fowler; numerous other family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Cody Fowler, Ryan Miller, Adam Miller, Daniel Miller, Jeshua Miller and Parker Parris.

Honorary Bearers are Brandt Rich, Austin Parris and Zach Parris.

Condolences may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.