RATLIFF CITY — Mr. Jonathon "J.W." Winston McCartney, 86 of Fox was born Aug. 25, 1933 in Countyline, Okla., to the late Mr. Winston J. McCartney and Mrs. Pink (Sanders) McCartney. He departed from this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home in Fox. Private Graveside Services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery with Rev. Carl Taylor and Rev. Bob Keck officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ratliff City.

J.W. was raised in Countyline attending school there until the 3rd grade. He graduated from Fox High School in 1951. J.W. married the former Mrs. Peggy Ann Gaither on Jan. 15, 1953 in Fox. They remained in western Carter County area most of their years together. He worked in the oilfield all of his working years retiring from Phillips Petroleum on April 15, 1988. J.W. fully enjoyed his retirement, camping and fishing. He also loved to coon hunt and bird hunt. J.W. loved his kids sporting activities. J.W. was a member of the Fox Baptist Church and he also served on the school board at Fox. J.W. was a 32nd degree mason where he was a member of the Healdton Lodge #23.

Preceding him in death are his parents and sister, Jan Kincheloe.

J.W. is survived by his loving wife, Peggy of the home; sons, Bobby McCartney and wife Kathy of Fox, Bill McCartney and wife Vickie of Davis and John McCartney and wife Marchi of Edmond; brother, Joe McCartney and wife Deanna of The Villages, Fla.; grandchildren, Paige McCartney, Jennifer McCartney, Melissa Price and husband Bo, Jonathon McCartney and fiancé Shannon, and Colin McCartney and wife Kirsten; great-grandchildren, Joe Price, Maxwell Collins and Miles Collins; and many other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Bob McCartney, Bill McCartney, John McCartney, Bo Price, Jonathon McCartney and Colin McCartney.

