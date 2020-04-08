Mary C. (Barnes) Horton, age 82, of Ratliff City, departed this world on April 6, 2020 in Mercy Memorial Hospital in Ardmore. Private family graveside services will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Ratliff City Cemetery with Rev. Michael Grogan officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ratliff City.

Mary was born on Sept. 29, 1937 to the late Mr. William Thomas Barnes and Mrs. Carrie Opal (Smith) Barnes in Wynnewood.

She married Mr. Chester Lee Horton, March 24, 1955 in Gainesville, Texas. Mary and Chester owned and operated Chester's Hot Oil Service for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, farming or going to look at the cows, fishing, hosting parties, but most of all shopping and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was a Christian and attended church at Henepin United Pentecostal Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Horton; siblings, William Barnes, Maxine Dean, Tommy Barnes, Chester C. "Mike" Barnes, Dessie "Bessie" Wells and Tressie Shaw.

Mary is survived by her four children, daughter, Jaquita Graham and husband Tim of Countyline; son, Charles Horton, Sr. and wife Kari of Healdton; daughter, Rachelle Miller and husband Cody of Lone Grove; son, Johnny Horton and wife Tonya of Broken Arrow; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; numerous relatives and a host of friends.

Serving as casket bearers will be Colby Horton, Roger Graham, Charles Horton, JR., David Graham, Cristin Pittman, Chaz Horton, Ryan Miller, and Cale Horton.

Online condolences can be made at alexanderfuneralhome.org.

Funeral Home will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday for viewing.