No services are planned at this time for Edna Christine Atwood, 87, of Ada.

Mrs. Atwood passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. She was born Nov. 10, 1932 at Wilson, to Addison Edward and Grace Simmons Buckner.

She married Glendon H. Atwood Dec. 10, 1949 at Mangum, Okla. He preceded her in death in January 2002. Mrs. Atwood was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the VA center in Talihina until her retirement. Later, she was a private nurse in the Ardmore area. Mrs. Atwood attended Union Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Gary Atwood and wife Ruth, Colbert; two daughters, Gayla Wilson and Keith Nickell, Ada, and Tina Beal and husband Toppy, Dawsonville, Ga.; two brothers, Darrell Buckner and Ken Buckner; 22 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Carl Atwood; daughter, Tonya Biggerstaff; grandson, Lynnie Shawn Atwood; a brother, Bill Buckner; and a sister, Florence Cox.