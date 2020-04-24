RINGLING — Funeral services for Mrs. Allie Irene (Prentis) Snell, 89, of Ringling are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. Joe Taylor officiating and son-in-law, Les Hacker will be providing the Eulogy. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling. Services will also be live-streamed on Alexander Gray Facebook Page.

Irene was born Jan. 4, 1931 at Ringling to the late Mr. Clarence Abner Prentis and Mrs. Blanche Naomi (Baker) Prentis. She went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her daughters house in Lone Grove.

Irene was raised in Ringling attending school at Mountain Home. After her high school years, she moved to Duncan where she worked as a waitress at a local diner. There she met Mr. Paul Kenneth Snell and he soon proposed marriage at the Duncan Central Park. They were united in marriage on Sept. 20, 1950 at Duncan.

They followed the oilfield residing in several different places, settling in Pauls Valley before moving to Ringling in 1963 and had made their home here ever since. Irene was a great mother and homemaker, and wife. She took care of all the house duties and helped the children with all the cows when Kenneth was working. They always had a large garden and she loved canning vegetables. Irene was always known for having the best homemade dill pickles.

Kenneth preceded her in death July 24, 2007. Irene remained in Ringling where she continued to stay involved in the Ringling community. She began helping at Alexander Funeral Home as a receptionist and worked for several years until her health declined. Irene was a longtime member of the Asphaltum Assembly of God Church and had most recently attended worship services at the Church on the Rock in Ringling.

In addition to her husband, also preceding her in death by her parents; brother Sonny Prentis; sisters Billie Baker, Jackie Nelson and Lois Branch.

Survivors include her children, Kenny Snell and wife Michelle of Coleman, Larry Snell and Terry Snell, both of Ringling and daughter, Sharon Hacker and husband Les of Lone Grove; sister, Marry Greenroyd and husband Gene of Moore; grandchildren, Tasha Corbin, Joe Ryan Snell and wife Kenzie, Heather Hacker and husband Dusty, Tana Hardy and husband Jaymelle, Brooke Stewart and husband River, Lauren Spence and husband Jeremy and Garrett Snell and wife Kinzie; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Garrett Snell, Jeremy Spence, Dusty Hacker, Jeramy Howell, Joe Ryan Snell and Zane Gray.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Ringling.

