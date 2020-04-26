Ulus Jay Oxley, 83, of Mannsville, Okla., passed away on April 23, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Mill Creek, Okla. He was born on March 22, 1937 in Mill Creek to the late Ulus Oxley and Bertha Brooks Oxley. Jay was raised in the Mill Creek and Sulphur area. He married Reta Mae Travis on May 18, 1954 in Altus, Okla., and she preceded him in death on July 20, 2015 after 61 years of marriage. He traveled back and forth from Sulphur, and Tennessee playing music. In 1972 Jay moved to Sulphur where he worked as a carpenter and owned his own metal roofing company. In 2005 he retired and moved to Mannsville where he lived the rest of his life. Jay was a member of the Baum Assembly of God church and he enjoyed collecting scrap metal and spending time with his family. He loved writing his own music, playing his guitar and singing.

He is survived by children: Carol Macy, Mannsville, Donna Olive, Mill Creek, Pam Short, Mannsville, (Bonus Daughter) Joyce Smith and Family, Sulphur, six Grandchildren: Mike Dove and wife Christi, Stephanie Cooper and husband Corey, Kim Williams, Russell Allen and wife Terra, Melissa Coop, Christopher Allen and wife Cherokee (Bonus Grandson) Craig Anthony. 12 Great-Grandchildren: Brandon Cooper and wife Brittany, Jeffery Pruitt and spouse Ryan (Randall), Tristen Dove and husband Terrence, Michelle Dove, Jaycee McLean, Colby McLean, Brendan Allen, Brandon Fischer, Brycen Allen, Grayson Allen, Breanna Fischer, Tucker Allen. Nine Great-Great-Grandchildren: Landon Cooper, Laynie Cooper, Mason Dewitt, Alyson Dewitt, Markis Dove, Lanthony Hamilton, Lariah Hamilton, Destyn Dove, Lextyn Dove.Brothers: Dewey Oxley and wife Connie, Arkansas, Jimmy Oxley and wife Lisha, Mannsville, Sisters: Judy Hazlitt and husband Tim, Wynnewood, Debbie Manwarin and husband David, Branson, Mo.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful wife, sisters; Virginia Oxley, Purely Collins, Alma Green, Patsy Collins and Oleta Eldred and brother; Roger Oxley

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 29, 2020 at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Private family service. Frank Duncan will officiate the service. Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers: Michael Dove, Russell Allen, Christopher Allen, Brandon Cooper, Jeffery Dove and Colby McLean

Honorary Bearers: Corey Cooper, David McLean, Dewey Oxley, Tony Oxley and Craig Anthony.