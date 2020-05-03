Mildred “Mitt” (Holbrook) Herndon was born Oct. 13, 1928 to Allie (Churchman) and Jim Holbrook in Brock, Okla. She passed from this life on April 30, 2020 at the age of 91.

Mitt was a graduate of Dickson High School in the class of 1947. On Dec. 3, 1947 she married Don Ramsey in Ardmore. From this marriage they had three children, Ronnie, Kip and Mark. In 1960, Mitt married Jack Herdon in Dickson. Although she was best known as a homemaker, Mitt did spend time at Uniroyal working as a tire splicer. When she wasn’t working or taking care of her family, she was busy volunteering. As a member of the Elkettes, Mitt volunteered throughout the Ardmore area, including the soup kitchen. Independently she volunteered at the Veteran’s Center. Mitt was a lifelong Ardmore resident and a member of the Southwest Baptist Church. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Mitt was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Allie Holbrook; husbands Don Ramsey and Jack Herndon; son Ronnie Vanoy Ramsey and his wife Janet; great-granddaughter Cierra Renea Ramsey; and two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her sons Kip Ramsey and his wife Denisa and Mark Ramsey and his wife Kim both of Ardmore; grandchildren Janette Ramsey and her husband Chris, Jason Rapier, Amy Dawn Ramsey and her husband Will Crow, Rachel Martin and her husband Travis, all of Ardmore; great-grandchildren Brannon Ramsey and his fiancé Ale Garcia, Tristen Ramsey, Adam Ramsey, Ethan Martin, and Emily Martin; sister Letha Hale of Pismo Beach, Calif.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Drive up graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Steven Walls officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Chris Ramsey, Brannon Ramsey, Tristen Ramsey, Amy Dawn Ramsey, Will Crow, and Travis Martin will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary bearers are Adam Ramsey, Ethan Martin, and Emily Martin.

