Eric “Layney-Pooh” Clements died peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2020, after a lifelong battle with severe medical issues.

Layne was a ray of sunshine. He had the most beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Layne was an avid swimmer and spent most of his time outdoors. He enjoyed taking walks, looking at lights, watching movies with his dad, relaxing in front of fires that his daddy made for him, watching the trees sway in the breeze, and cuddling with his mom. His favorite places were his home, anywhere outside, his pool, and Urban Air.

He was and always will be the heart and soul of his mama. He would light up when she walked in the room and she completely and utterly adored him. His father was his fiercest protector and was the first one to ever get a laugh out of him. Layne was loved so deeply that if you were to multiply the love by infinity and take that to the depths of forever, you would still only have a glimpse of how much he was loved.

His family is eternally grateful for the 17 years they were able to love and care for this sweet precious boy. He will be remembered sitting in the grass on a beautiful day enjoying the sunshine with his mom, dad, and brother.

Layne's family will have a private ceremony at a later day to celebrate his amazing life. Online condolences may be made at https://www.craddockfuneralhome.com.