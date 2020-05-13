Shelly Kay (Garrett) Petersen, age 56, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Duncan, Okla., surrounded by her husband and children. Sunday morning concluded her 5 year and 3 day battle with cancer.

Shelly was born Oct. 28, 1963 in Fort Morgan, Colo. She was the youngest of four children born to Bobby James Garrett and Shirley May (Schwindt) Garrett.

Shelly spent her childhood in eastern Colorado before moving to northern Nevada as a teenager. While in high school, Shelly was named Nevada State FFA sweetheart and National Mountain and Plains Texas Longhorn Queen. She ultimately graduated valedictorian from Wells High School.

Shelly married her high school sweetheart, Robert H Petersen, on June 22, 1982 in Deeth, Nev. Together they raised one daughter and five sons. They spent their early married years in Texas prior to settling in Oklahoma in 1986. During the 34 years in Oklahoma, Robert and Shelly lived in Healdton, Ardmore, and most recently Duncan.

Shelly was known by many for her welcoming smile and warm heart. She had the ability to find joy in even the most challenging of circumstances. Her legacy was one of Christ-like love and service. This was exemplified by her frequent dinner invites to complete strangers, countless hours serving in various auxiliary leadership positions as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her unwavering devotion and support to her husband and family. She loved being a mother and frequently stated, “my greatest contribution to the world is the kids I raised.”

Shelly is survived by her husband Robert; mother Shirley Garrett; siblings, Sue Smith, Sally Hylton, and Fred Garrett; and children, Sonya Nabors and spouse, Dr. Gabe Nabors, Dr. James Petersen and spouse, Bekah, Dr. Todd Petersen, Bruce Petersen and spouse, Yasmeen, Ben Petersen and spouse, Rachel, and Sam Petersen. Additionally, she is survived by 17 grandchildren: Jared, Emma, Addison, Jake, Reese, Reagan, Ellie, Averi, Huck, Beau, Wade, Zachary, Tate, Blair, Cooper, Kennedy-Kay, and Luke. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby James Garrett and parent in-laws, Burke and Yvonne Petersen.

Funeral services are provided by Whitt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Duncan Regional Hospital Foundation for Cancer Care at https://www.drhhealthfoundation.org/cancer-care.

Due to the limitations of social distancing, in-person funeral services will be a gathering of immediate family only at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. However, broadcast of funeral services will be accessible for viewing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEbTwxXciv1T2UEyfO81lFQ.