World War II veteran Glenn Junior Mitchell passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Ardmore Veterans Center, he was 95 years old. "He was one of the great ones of that famous greatest generation of Americans that fought for and helped build this nation during the 20th Century.”

Son of the late William M. and Iva Virginia (Bell) Mitchell, Glenn was born Dec. 11, 1924 at Ringling, Okla. Of Native American ancestry, Glenn was proud of his Choctaw Indian Heritage. He grew up and attended school in the Claypool community, west of Ringling, where he remembered as a student the teachers brought a radio into the classroom and they listened to President Roosevelt recite that iconic line, "December 7th, a date which will live in infamy."

Not long after, Glenn became a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and was on his way to the South Pacific where he made the landing and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He and other Marines fought from the moment their boots hit the sand, ending up 38 days later with the image of the American flag being raised on Mt. Suribachi. Following victory there he became a member of the occupation force of Japan, and was stationed at Nagasaki where he and others from his company guarded the bomb blast area.

Honorably discharged as a Corporal, Glenn returned and moved to Skagway, Alaska where for many years he was a commercial fisherman. Following his retirement he moved to Ardmore and became a resident at the Lodge, an assisted living center. There he met Cecil M. 'Bub' Harvey who was also a USMC veteran that had served with Glenn during the Battle of Iwo Jima, though neither knew the other at that time. At the Lodge they became good friends.

Glenn was inducted into the Hall of Honor of the Military Memorial Museum at the Greater Southwest Historical Museum June 14, 2016. He also volunteered at the museum, giving tours of the Military Wing.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brothers, Elige, and Milford Mitchell; sisters, Helen Thomas, Hazel Totty, Gail Pylat, Hattie Gatlin, Eunice Mitchell, and Mary "Eppie" Allen. He is survived by a brother, David Mitchell and a nephew, Glen Allen and wife Jackie; nieces, Crystal Stearns and husband Phil, Jean Brush, Beverly Stanbrough and husband Roy, Katherin Thomas Warne; great nieces, Monica Allen Myers, Tonya Allen, Tiffany Gail Stanbrough and Shelly Warne; great nephews, Lane Hartman and Broderick Stearns; great-great nieces, Danielle Myers Procuniar and Tayler Myers; great-great nephew, Mason Stearns; great-great-great niece, Elwynn Rose Procuniar.

Graveside rites with Military Honors provided by members of the USMC will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Ringling Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating.

There will be a time of visitation and support for family and friends Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences to the family may be sent online at https://www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.