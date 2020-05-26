WILSON — Church services for Mrs. Roxie Ann (Canon) Steele, 86, of Wilson are scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Ash Street Church of Christ in Wilson with Jeff Jones officiating and Charles Paul Steele assisting. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson. Everyone attending services are encouraged and requested to practice social distancing. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Roxie was born Nov. 6, 1933 at Village Mills, Texas to the late Mr. Oscar Israel Canon and Mrs. Annie Laura (Lilley) Canon. She departed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020 within the comfort of her home at Zaneis.

Roxie was raised at Village Mills, moving to Wilson during her junior year. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1952 thereafter, she married Mr. George Marion "Red" Steele on July 7, 1952 at Village Mills.

Together they initially made their home in Wilson, and homesteaded at Zaneis in 1964. Roxie worked as a hair dresser in which she truly enjoyed for many years. Always being very creative, Roxie also worked as a photographer for many families and events within the area. Lastly she worked outside of her home as a rural mail carrier for the Wilson Post Office. She was always known for her generous cooking and loving to decorate her home for the holidays. Roxie was a member of the Ash Street Church of Christ and Eastern Star.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Red Steele on Sept. 27, 2006; son-in-law, Gary Parrish; brother, Jimmy Canon and sister, Elma Marble.

Roxie is survived by her daughter, Ann Parrish and the late Gary Parrish of Wilson; son, Mike Steele and wife Donna of Criner Hills; grandchildren, Kari Ann Butler and husband Lance of Criner Hills; Laci Parrish and wife Heather of Tulsa, Courtney Steele of Criner Hills and Cody Steele and wife Taylor of Ardmore; great-grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, and Lillianne; niece, the late Marianne Conerly and surviving husband David; nephews, James Marble and wife Dawn and Freddy Canon; numerous great nieces and nephews; life long friends, Bobbie Epley and Joyce and Marvin Ellis; and by a host of other family and friends.

Casket Bearers will be Derek Steele, Charles Paul Steele, David Steele, Jarrod Steele, Daryl Steele and Dean Sullivan.

Honorary Bearers will be the late Gary Parrish, Ann Parrish, Lance Butler, Phil Stearns, Archie H. "Pug" Allen and Johnny Steele.

Family visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations made to the Ash Street Church of Christ or to the Hewitt Cemetery Association 1302 7th Street, Wilson, OK 73463.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Ideal Home Health and Hospice and other caretakers, Sarah Porter, Stephanie Christian, Pam Forsythe and all the ladies of the Ash Street Church of Christ that have all assisted with Roxie's care.

