Charles Samuel Townsley

Charles Samuel Townsley of Bartlesville, OK, passed away in Tulsa, OK, on May 27, 2020 at the age of 84 years.

Charles was born March 25, 1936, near Durham in Roger Mills County, OK, to Arthur Lee and Roxie Inez (Sanford) Townsley. He spent all his school years at Crawford, OK, graduating in 1954 as Salutatorian of his high school class. He earned his Associates degree from Frank Phillips Junior College in Borger, TX.

Charles and Geraldine (Fish) were married Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956. He began his career with Phillips Petroleum Co. in August 1956 and worked in Borger 11 years. In 1967, he transferred to Bartlesville where he worked for Phillips until retiring in 1992. Charles had been a member of the United Pentecostal Church from age 14. Over the years, he helped build two United Pentecostal churches, one in Borger and one in Bartlesville. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing, experiencing God’s blessings through nature.

God blessed Charles and Geraldine’s home with five children: Sherilyn, born in Canadian, TX, in 1957; Roger, born in Borger in 1958; Alice, born in Borger in 1962; Arthur, born in Borger in 1964; and Laurenda, born in Bartlesville in 1970.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Lee Townsley on May 10, 1979, and Roxie Inez Sanford Townsley on June 29, 1997; two brothers, Jackie Townsley at birth in 1937, and Bobbie Lee Townsley in Kingwood, TX, on April 13, 2014; and sister Laverne Townsley Davis Ditmore in Kansas on Feb. 19, 2011.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine; daughter Sherilyn & husband Joe Littleton of Wichita, KS; son Roger & wife Tamara of Houston, TX; daughter Alice & husband Duane Winkler of Bartlesville; son Arthur & wife Laurie of Gobles, MI; daughter Laurenda & husband Mark Walker of Bartlesville, as well as 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He also is survived by one sister Margie Oaks of Hobbs, NM; two brothers, Walter Townsley & wife LaQuinta of Ft Worth, TX, and Ray Townsley & wife Carlene of Pueblo West, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Tupelo Children’s Mansion, PO Box 167, Tupelo, MS 38802.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 12-5 p.m. with family receiving friends from 3-5 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 1, 10 a.m. at Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Graveside service at Silent Home Cemetery in Roll, OK, will be Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.