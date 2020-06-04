Services with military honors for James Edward Toles, Jr., of Marietta, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Dunbar Cemetery, Marietta, with Lawrence Anderson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marietta.

Born Jan. 9, 1947, in the Dunbar Community, Love County, the youngest son of Verda Anderson Toles and J.E. Toles. He passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence at the age of 73.

James was involved in many activities beginning at Dunbar School and continuing through Turner High School where he excelled in academics as well as basketball, baseball, volleyball and track.

After high school graduation, James attended Murray State College in Tishomingo, where his interests in math, science, and drafting engineering started to take shape; however the U.S. Army drafted him in 1966 and he spent a year of his military service fighting in the Vietnam War. He completed his service with several medals including the Purple Heart.

Following his military service, James completed his college education and began a distinguished career as a civil engineer. His work in Oklahoma with the Department of Transportation was quickly followed by civil engineering responsibilities in Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco, Baltimore, Portland, and Los Angeles were he designed and oversaw projects from Light Rail Systems to Sewer and Water Systems for Bechtel Corporation and others before retiring in 2014 to live his last years in Love County.

James married Gail Humphrey and they had two sons, Keith Toles (Terry) and Darrin Toles. He is survived by his sons, his former wife, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include his sisters, Willia Mae Williams (Harold) and Cathy Toles (Rick); a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Preceding James in death are his parents, and sisters, Marian Euwing, and Vernita Robinson.

The death of James Toles, Jr. is such a tremendous loss to his loving family. He had a quick smile for each of us and his warm generous spirit surrounded his entire family as well as his close friends. His love of life, his generosity, his willingness to participate and help out, his intellect, his love of sports, his interest in the well-being of his loved ones, and most of all we will miss seeing him always appropriately dressed in the smartest fashion for any occasion. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Serving as pallbearers are Anthony Brown, Larry Gaines, Harold Williams, Michael Williams, James Robbins, and Rick Keller. Flower Girls are his nieces.

Time of viewing for family and friends will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

