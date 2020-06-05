Teresa Diane Pelton, age 67, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home with Brother Terry Tolbert officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Teresa was born on Feb. 2, 1953, to Jesse Joe Kemp and Ira Lawan (Hammer) Kemp, in Ardmore. She attended Ardmore High School Class of 1971. For the past 37 years Teresa worked with Dr. Tony Stretesky as his office manager. Teresa was very special to all who knew her including her work family, always ready to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on, or a listening ear. She was a counselor, encourager and prayer partner with everyone’s best interest at heart. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved to travel with her sisters, work in her garden and spend time outdoors. She was a wonderful mother, sister and friend, her four grandchildren were the sunshine of her life.

Teresa joins her parents, Joe and Lawan, in her heavenly home.

Teresa is survived by her son, Garrett Pelton and his wife, Ashley, of Lenexa, Kan., four grandchildren; Peyton, Owen, Greyson, and Everett, two sisters; Sheri Stephens and husband, David of Yoakum, Texas, and Tammy St. Clair and husband, Asa, of Ardmore, and six nieces and nephews; Whitney Kubik, Stanton St. Clair, Jessica Laube, John Smith, Stacy Burgan, and Jordan Pelton.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Gregory, Stanton St. Clair, Jacob Kubik, Ryan Laube, and Jordan Pelton.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Heath Isenbart, Matt Rhodes, Asa St. Clair, and David Stephens.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Friday, June 5, 2020.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.