Graveside services with military honors for Jimmy D. Dishman will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery with Rev. Leroy Holman officiating. Jimmy was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Ardmore to John Wesley Dishman and Bessie Myrl (Qualls) Dishman. He passed peacefully at home on June 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of this area. Jimmy loved reading, rollerskating when he was younger, dancing, fishing, playing guitar and spending time with his family. He was in the National Guard, a member of the Jaycees and a member of Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church. He was a self-employed mechanic and co-owner of Import Auto Service for many years.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents John Wesley and Bessie Myrl Dishman and a brother Billy Joe Dishman. He is survived by his wife Helen of the home; daughters, Donna Blount (Robert) of Ardmore, Sheila Wood (Tony) of Ardmore; sons, Joel Dishman of Fletcher, Okla., Billy Jack Eaves (Amy) of Lone Grove; brothers, Jerry Dishman, Johnny Dishman (Sara) both of Woodford; grandchildren Kayla Manuel (Joshawa) of Ardmore, Stacy Yarbrough (Dawayne) of Fletcher, David Wood of Ardmore, Hailey Wood (Cole Baker) of Ardmore, Billy Jack Eaves, Jr. (Haley Jones) of Pauls Valley, Rebecca Eaves of Lone Grove, Matthew Eaves of Lone Grove, John Dishman of Lawton; great-grandchildren Paityn, Zach, Kaden and one on the way along with other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.