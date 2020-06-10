Alexander Malin “Alex” Swenson, 25, passed away at his Tishomingo residence, June 6, 2020.

Alex is survived by his mother and stepfather, Elise and Eric Harden; his father, Arthur Swenson; brother, Anthony Swenson and sister, Alexis Swenson; his grandparents, Wayne and Judy Swenson, and grandmother, Stacy Bennett; two uncles, Eric Swenson and Adrian Price; his aunt, Carlee Liebhart; cousins, Kat and Cherish Swenson and Vincent Price. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Price and an aunt, Myra Dannheim.

Alex was born May 5, 1995 in Newark, Del. A graduate from Tishomingo High School with the class of 2013, Alex then attended Murray State College. He joined the United States Army and lived in Georgia during boot camp and remained there afterwards until moving back to Tishomingo two months ago. He was presently employed by Landscapes and More of Madill.

Alex could often be found hanging out with his friends, playing the guitar or harmonica, as well as the trumpet, either making or listening to music. A kind and gentle person Alex always enjoyed being with his friends and family. Alex Swenson will be missed, but not forgotten.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, officiated by Pastor Don Venable. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Ardmore.

Words of comfort may be sent Alex’s family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.