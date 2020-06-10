Funeral services for Billie June Rushing, 90, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Donny Custar, pastor of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Daughter of the late A. L. and Bessie (Lesley) Griffin, June was born June 7, 1929 at Milburn, Okla. She came to Ardmore over 50 years ago from Wapanucka, Okla.

June and Charles Woodrow Rushing were married March 21, 1954 at Wichita Falls, Texas. The parents of a son, Lesley and daughter, Nikki, they were married over 33 years when Charles passed away Feb. 25, 1988.

A member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, June had been employed for many years as an appointments clerk at the Medical Arts Clinic. June deeply loved her family, fellow church members and friends; she was a person of faith and lived life by serving others.

June passed away peacefully at her Ardmore residence June 6, 2020 and is now reunited with her parents, husband and daughter, Nikki Holt, who died April 4th of this year. She is survived by her son, Lesley Rushing.

There will be a time of visitation and support for family and friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may also be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.