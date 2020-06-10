Ollie Bea Colbert age 79, passed peacefully from this life at her home in Tishomingo, Okla., on June 4, 2020. She was born on Nov. 28, 1940 in Yale, Va., to Jerry Moore and Carla Richardson. Ollie was the church clerk and treasurer of First Baptist Church on 6th and Burris for 46 years. She was a devoted member and loved her church family dearly. Ollie also worked at Dee’s Sewing Manufactory for many years and worked for Gentiva Home Health. She was the designated full-time babysitter for all her great-grandchildren and she loved her family deeply with all she had. She was the type of person who would give the shirt off her back if you needed it and could light up a room with her smile and laugh. Heaven gained a beautiful soul and our family now has the best guardian angel looking down on them.

Ollie is preceded in death by husband, Joseph Colbert; daughter, Cynthia Colbert; stepson, Jim Carter.

Those Ollie leaves to cherish her memories are daughter, Vivian Johnson and husband Dan of Ardmore; stepdaughter, Jackie Johnson and husband Leon of Spencer; grandchildren, Latoya Davis and husband Robert of Tishomingo, Whitney Hurley and husband Kaleb of Tishomingo, Moesha Colbert and Khyon Turner of Durant, Shake Carter of Madill, Jimmy Carter of Wagoner, Christina Carter of Tulsa; great-grandchildren, Dominique Davis of Tishomingo, Kassidy Davis of Tishomingo, Myra Hurley of Tishomingo, Adrian Turner of Durant, Jeremiah Tuner of Durant; daughter in law, Shontell Carter; siblings, Joyce and John Ricks of Richmond, Va., Florence Wythe of Richmond, Mary St. John of Philadelphia, Mitt Davis of Philadelphia, Larose Moore of Richmond, Brenda and Monroe Modre of Richmond, Jerry and Janice Moore of Richmond, Joseph Moore of Richmond, Kenneth and Virginia Perry of Ardmore, Deenie Perry of Ardmore, Ricky Perry and Tonja of Oklahoma City and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins that she loved dearly.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 407 E. Main Street Tishomingo, OK with Bobby Davis and Everice Johnson to officiate. Pallbearers for the service will be Ricky Perry, Robert Davis, Kaleb Hurley, Khyon Turner, Keshon Johnson, Steve Cheadle. Honorary pallbearers include Dan Johnson, Kenneth Perry, Shake Carter, Ali Brown. Family night will be Thursday, June 11 from 6–8 p.m. at DeArman - Clark Funeral Home. Reception following graveside at FBC Fellowship Hall.