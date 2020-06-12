HEALDTON — Mrs. Carolyn Sue Rossman was born in Russell, Kan., on Jan. 16, 1954 to parents Mr. Charles and Mrs. Beverly Rossman. She passed away on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 at a healthcare facility in Ardmore at the age of 66. Funeral services for Carolyn will be held on 2 p.m. Saturday June 13, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Healdton. Reverend Pam Anderson, Carolyn's close friend, will officiate at the celebration of Carolyn's life and will be assisted by Carolyn's former student Michael "Bubba" Tamez. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd.

Carolyn attended many schools in her early years before graduating in 1972 from Healdton High School. She met her future husband Gary Lynn Featherston in 1970, and they were married on Oct. 7, 1972 in Healdton's First Christian Church. They shared a long and happy marriage for over 47 years. Gary and Carolyn established their home for more than 20 years in Healdton after a few months in the Oklahoma City area. In later years, they moved to Ardmore while they searched for the acreage they eventually found on Sorghum Center Road in Love County and where they lived for 15 years before retiring to Circle Drive in Ardmore.

While in Healdton, Carolyn worked for Galoob Iron and Supply Company for 13 years and then worked six years for her in-laws at June's Jewelry and Gifts, also in Healdton. In 1991, at the age of 37, Carolyn enrolled in college and graduated in May of 1995 with a Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. She immediately accepted her first and only position in the education field teaching high school English for Marietta Public Schools. Carolyn was a dedicated teacher who loved her work and her students. She was selected Marietta High School Teacher of the Year three times and Marietta Public School District Teacher of the Year twice. She appreciated the honor and recognition, but she cherished the relationships she had established with her students and remained in close contact with many of them throughout her life. She would probably still have been teaching had health issues not forced her to retire.

Carolyn enjoyed reading and writing, fishing with Gary, sewing and other crafts, cooking, and most of all, her family, especially her son Bryan and her grandchildren, Morgan, Hunter and Alice. Meme, as her grandchildren called her, spoiled them with love, time and attention and was always happiest when she could just sit and watch them play.

Carolyn is survived by their son, Bryan Lynn Featherston and fiancee' Sabrina of Ardmore; grandchildren, Morgan Danielle, Gary Hunter and Alice Sue Featherston; brothers, Don Rossman and his wife Judy of Tulsa and Richard Rossman and his wife Kathy of Tallahassee; her nieces, Stephanie and Taylor Rossman and nephews, Kris and Conner Rossman, also of Tallahassee.

Her death is preceded by those of her mother, Beverly Jean Rossman Roberts; her father, Charles W. Rossman; her maternal grandparents, George and Leata "Granny" Warner; her paternal grandparents, Karl and Pauline Rose Rossman; and most recently her loving husband Gary Featherston, on May 22, 2020.

Casket bearers for Carolyn will be her cousin, Sean Emerson, and her former students Nick Barber, Bubba Tamez, Shane Wolfe, and nephews, Kendric Reed and Andy Reed. Mrs. Featherston, or as her students called her, "Mrs. F," requested that all of her former students serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton.

Donations may be made, per Carolyn's wishes, to the Marietta High School Scholarship Fund or the Marietta High School Library in care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home 65 Golf Course Rd. Healdton, OK 73438.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.