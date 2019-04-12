The House and Senate this week convened in joint session to recognize and honor the contribution of the Oklahoma National Guard and members of the 45th Infantry Division.

Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael C. Thompson praised the Guard for always answering the frequent calls to duty in Oklahoma, whether it be in response to tornadoes, fires, floods or other disasters. He emphasized that when called, the Guard would always be there for Oklahoma. The Guard also serves overseas — in 10 countries since 2018, and they are currently in four.

In addition to Thompson, we also heard from Gov. Stitt and other members of the Guard during Tuesday’s joint session. I was inspired by their stories of dedication and sacrifice. About 9,000 men and women currently make up the Oklahoma National Guard; 19 of those members lost their lives during conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. I cannot say enough to express my gratitude for this ultimate sacrifice. I certainly appreciate the work and dedication of our National Guard members in serving our state and nation, and in defending our freedoms. It was a high honor to recognize them this week at the state Capitol.

Also this week, I signed on as a co-author of a bill that will ensure we allow free speech on our university and college campuses.

Senate Bill 361 would require Oklahoma’s public universities, colleges and the career technology institutions to take action to protect students’ rights to free speech on campus. The measure clarifies that colleges and universities cannot prohibit free speech in public areas, and that those public areas of campus will be available for scheduled, organized or spontaneous free expression by members of the campus community. Administrators may set reasonable time, place and manner restrictions on free speech activities. The bill clarifies what it means to disrupt freedom of expression and that speech not protected by the First Amendment will not be protected on campus. University administrations will be required to orient students, faculty, staff and campus law enforcement on its free speech policies.

While this bill may seem to restate what is in the First Amendment, having it as an Oklahoma law has several benefits. It reaffirms our commitment to free speech, especially for those times we disagree with the speech. It supports our higher education administrators by allowing them to point to a clear section of Oklahoma law if somebody takes issue with their policies on free speech. And, as an Oklahoma law, any disagreements that do end up in court can be heard in an Oklahoma court, reducing costs for all parties.

We need to allow all voices to be heard on our college and university campuses. These are ideal places for a wide spectrum of ideas and thoughts to be peacefully shared, and being exposed to divergent ideas is critical for effective learning. The remedy for speech we may not personally like or agree with is to create speech we do like. By seeking to silence any voices, we all lose as a society.

Derrel Fincher, representative for Oklahoma House District 11, can be reached by phone at 405-557-7358 or via email at derrel.fincher@okhouse.gov.