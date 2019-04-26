While members of the Legislature, and parties on both sides of the issue, are hashing out next steps on a statewide approach to criminal justice reform, the issue is very much on the front burner in Oklahoma County too.

Police, prosecutors, judges and jail officials have worked in recent years to reduce the flow of inmates into the Oklahoma County jail. These steps, which include such things as police not taking people to jail for municipal violations, have proven effective. And they must continue because the jail remains a major concern, as has been the case since the building opened in 1991 and inmates found it not especially challenging to break out.

Those escapes have been followed by a litany of other problems — bad plumbing, extensive mold, crowded conditions and violence that alarmed federal investigators, and most recently, a high number of inmate deaths.

These concerns and others led to the creation of a task force composed of community and business leaders who want to reshape the county’s approach to criminal justice. The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Board’s latest recommendation is to create a trust to oversee the jail’s operation and finances.

Taylor says private prison operators have already visited Oklahoma City. That assertion was rejected by County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, but the back-and-forth underscores the value of a request — a demand, really — from District Attorney David Prater that this process play out in the open.

Calvey, one of two new commissioners, promises a full discussion. He and the other two commissioners must follow through on that vow.

