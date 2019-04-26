The governor this week signed into law my House Bill 1921, the Oklahomans Virtually Everywhere Act. This act is the first step in making Oklahoma the leader in the field of virtual business, education, government and health care. The premise of the Act is that the experience of a person in the room or the building will be indistinguishable from those who are across the state, across the country or around the world.

Oklahoma has achieved a great deal over the past decade in leveraging technology in our classrooms and connecting our schools and health care facilities to high speed networks. Businesspeople in Oklahoma routinely teleconference with colleagues across the country and overseas and many Oklahomans telecommute to their jobs. Being a leader in virtual presence means that Oklahoma will be the leader for the next and following generations of technology and knowledge for connecting people virtually.

This first step, outlined in House Bill 1921, is to bring together a work group of multiple state agencies and businesses, to look at current technology and develop a plan to move beyond that. We will ask this group to draft a proposal and a budget to move forward so we can make legislative and budget decisions for next year.

I see this as a way to drive employment in the state, as a way to support employers and employees — a way to connect each together without people from Oklahoma having to relocate to another state for a job. This is a way for our small towns to be able to leverage their potential, the expertise that people have in those rural communities, so they can work virtually everywhere. And it will also make our rural areas a more appealing place for people to move to.

Senate Bill 441 was passed by the House this week. The bill has a $1,200 teacher pay raise as the Senate declined to take up the teacher pay raise the House sent over in March. House members, through their votes, show they believe a pay raise is required to help solve the problem of emergency certification and put us on the path as a top 10 state in education. The bill also has a minimum number of days that schools must be in session, unless they qualify for a waiver. Schools would still meet for 1,080 hours, but they must have at least 165 days unless they are granted a waiver, based on performance and cost savings, from the State Department of Education. Schools that are granted a waiver can meet the hours-only requirement with no minimum number of days specified. The waiver criteria will be developed by the Department with the help of a task force.

Thursday was the deadline for all bills to be heard in their opposite legislative chamber. If a bill was not passed by both the House and the Senate by that date it is dead for this year.

Derrel Fincher, representative for Oklahoma House District 11, can be reached by phone at 405-557-7358 or via email at derrel.fincher@okhouse.gov.