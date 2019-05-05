Is this how we treat soldiers?

It was reported in the news recently that the Army is experiencing difficulty meeting its monthly recruitment quota. Could this be the reason … the atrocious, deceitful, unconscionable treatment of our soldier-patriots fighting for their country in the Mid-East? Selflessly putting their lives on the line fighting terrorists in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, a considerable number of our soldiers have been put in prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Why? Our soldiers defended themselves from being killed by firing on and killing attacking terrorists bent on killing our soldiers. Strange! Isn’t killing an acceptable, unavoidable element of war? Isn’t that what our soldiers have been trained to do in combat?!

Little has been publicized about all this, but military justice has evolved to become “military injustice;” and the stink of it all permeates the entire military judiciary apparatus from the Pentagon to rigged, sham military court-martials. Without getting deeply involved in how this all commenced, Barack Hussein Obama’s combat edict, “Rules of Engagement,” puts our soldiers on notice that they can be charged with murder for killing the enemy and for defending themselves. Our soldiers have been left with the choice of killing the enemy and possibly going to prison, or hesitating to fire and being killed. Sounds absurd, but it’s true.

In the Examiner-Enterprise, Sunday, April 14, glowing accolades were given Sen. James Lankford most of which I agree. However, I do take issue with the statement of his being “recognized by many other organizations for his work toward increased personal freedom.” Really?!! How about the “personal freedom” of one of our own soldiers, 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, born and raised in Jackson and Kiowa counties, put in prison for ordering his platoon to open fire on rapidly advancing terrorists?? Two terrorists were killed, Lorance’s men suffered no casualties. What reward did Lorance receive? Put on administrative duty for a short time, relieved of his command and subsequently charged with premeditated murder … tried and convicted under rigged, sham court-martial proceedings that disallowed exculpatory forensic evidence for his defense that proved the terrorists had previously killed American soldiers, and that they were not Afghan civilians. Some of Lorance’s men, under coercison by prosecuting attorneys to get the conviction they were seeking, when threatened with being tried and sent to prison also, “turned state’s evidence” thereby “throwing Lorance under the bus.” It was relatively easy for these soldiers to do that since Lorance had been their lieutenant only three or four days … they really did not know Lorance, had not had the opportunity to become acquainted, 1st Lt. Clint Lorance had served 10 years in the Army prior to his being court-martialed. Lorance had been rated an outstanding soldier by superior officers for his intelligence, cooperativeness and kindness. Come Aug. 1, Oklahoma born and raised Clint Lorance … one of Oklahoma’s finest sons … will have been in prison six years in Fort Leavenworth, Kan., with 13 years prison time remaining. Sickening of it all … really INNOCENT, mind you … performing in combat exactly as he had been trained!!

Sen.Lankford … Sen. Inhofe … and all of our Oklahoma congressional delegates too … tell me, just what is it you have done to secure “INCREASED PERSONAL FREEDOM” for Oklahoma’s Clint Lorance??

Regretfully, this “Military Injustice” thing is still ongoing. In just the last month, two decorated soldiers have been charged with murder of terrorists and are awaiting trial subject to going to prison … a Special Forces Army Major (Green Beret), and a Navy Seal.

Kenneth W. Rogers Bartlesville

Who laughs last?

Adolph Hitler shot himself on my birthday in 1945, which I consider one of the best birthday presents I ever received. But both Christianity and democracy are in crisis today.

The church foolishly insists on celibacy for priests even though they were allowed to marry during parts of the Middle Ages, and democracy seems lost when it has nothing to oppose.

In the American Revolution it had England’s King George to oppose. In the Civil War it opposed slavery. In the World Wars, Germany’s Kaiser and then Hitler. In the Cold War, of course, it had communism to oppose, so Republican President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger started China’s rise by giving China access to American markets and jobs. Russia was the loser.

When the Soviet Union collapsed thanks to engineer Mikhail Gorbachev seeing that it was an economic failure, the U.S.A. lost the sense of having opposition. Democratic President Bill Clinton ended the war in Bosnia by using air power without a single American casualty and his 1990s stock market soared. People spoke of the American century.

At the century’s end Al Gore won the popular vote, lost the electoral college and that’s where our troubles started. Confusion began as democracy became unsure whether its opponent was China or Islam, forgetting that Islam splits between Sunnis and Shi’ites and causes strife even in the western provinces of China itself.

And then came 9/11 with Republican President George W. Bush reacting with trillion-dollar quagmire wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the incredible tax cuts for major contributors to his political campaigns, upheld by a Supreme Court that makes no distinction between money and speech, or between corporations and citizens.

In this atmosphere strongmen took Russia, Turkey, Venezuela, China, Hungary, Egypt, the Philippines and elsewhere with democracy in retreat.

By coincidence, we are all on our so-called smartphones listening to irresponsible rumors and oversimplified Tweets while the real adversary may be climate change that we won’t recognize until too late at a tipping point.

That may be democracy’s ultimate challenge. Self-driving electric cars running on wind or other renewable power sources may reduce global warming, and new leadership may emerge that understands why the American Revolution of 1776 was truly the opposite of returning to strongman rule and maybe the ghost of Adolph Hitler will not have the last laugh. Maybe!

Harry Compton

Bartlesville