“Spooktacular” was spectacular

I attended the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphonic Spooktacular” on Oct. 12. It was a visual and audio delight. Many in the orchestra wore spooky costumes as did the audience.

The compositions were perfect, especially a “Night on Bald Mountain,” a favorite of the audience. Our illustrious Maestro Lauren Green gave a history of the composer.

After the intermission, Maestro Green appeared in a flaming orange suit (very cool).

Plan on attending the next concert. You will not be disappointed.

Irene Reburn

Bartlesville