Many cities routinely give a grateful nod to the founders who long ago set the community’s course, but perhaps none do it with such deep devotion as Bartlesville.

Each year, the Bartlesville Community Foundation honors two families whose generosity has made the city a stronger, more vibrant community. Induction into the Legacy Hall of Fame recognizes a multigenerational family’s history of giving and participating in charitable work.

The 2020 honorees are the Dunlap and Vaclaw families, said Mike Wilt, executive director of the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

The Dunlap family has been in Bartlesville since 1939, when Ray and Lucile Dunlap moved here from Hardy, Arkansas, and Ray founded Dunlap Construction, which is still in business today. The couple’s children, Kenny and Theresa, have spent their lives living and working in Bartlesville.

Many other members of the Dunlap family have had and continue to have an impact on the community, as well, Wilt said.

Bartlesville has been home to the Vaclaw family for a century. Walenty “Joseph” Vaclaw arrived as a Polish immigrant in 1920. He and his wife, Bernice, had four children. Their only son, Mike, worked for the Fire Department before joining Phillips Petroleum Co.

His son, Michael, and his wife, Roberta, established a home in Bartlesville in 1971 after Michael completed dental school. Dr. Vaclaw practiced locally for 34 years before retiring in 2005.

The Vaclaws raised eight children. All graduated from Bartlesville High School, and four continue to work and live in the community.

This year’s Hall of Fame gala, scheduled for May 16 at the Bartlesville Community Center, is the 13th annual event.

Last year’s gala saw the inaugural presentation of the foundation’s Heritage Award to the Arutunoff family. The honor aims to posthumously recognize families who had a tremendous impact on the community, Wilt said.

The recipients for 2020 are E.H. “Ted” and Melody Lyon. Both died in 1978, but they live on through the Lyon Foundation, a private charitable corporation that has funded countless local projects and programs.

Honorees receive an award, a copy of the video that is shown at the gala, and a listing on the Hall of Fame wall.

But “for most families, it’s just the recognition that means so much to them,” Wilt said.

For him, though, notifying the families of the honor is one of the most fun parts of his job. The conversation is always a surprise, and it often results in tears, he said.

Wilt said the caliber of honorees is part of what makes the awards so special.

“A lot of the families came here before statehood and are still around,” he said. “And they haven’t just lived here; they’ve made solid contributions to the community.”

Wilt said the honors also provide an opportunity to recognize members of the community who, despite their good works, perhaps just aren’t as well-known as some families.

“You think you know them, but you might not know all that they have done, all that they have contributed,” he said. “But they all have a passion for Bartlesville. They all realize what a special place this is.”

For tickets to the Hall of Fame gala or for more information, call the Bartlesville Community Foundation at (918) 337-2287 or go online to http://bartlesvillecf.org/.