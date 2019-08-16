Friday

Aug 16, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Bartlesville Public School District


Number of students


5,971


Number of administrators


28


Number of staff


650


School lunch prices


Elementary Breakfast: $2.10 or 30¢ if reduced


Secondary Breakfast: $2.25 or 30¢ if reduced


Elementary Lunch: $2.95 or 40¢ if reduced; extra milk 75¢


Secondary Lunch: $3.20 or 40¢ if reduced; extra milk 75¢


Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches


50.4%, or 3,010 students


Number of bus routes


25 regular and five special needs routes


Superintendent


Chuck McCauley


Bartlesville High School principal


LaDonna Chancellor


Middle school principals


Central Middle School


Keri Gardner


Madison Middle School


Joey Eidson


Elementary school principals


Hoover Elementary School


René Burns


Jane Phillips Elementary School


Kevin Brown


Ranch Heights Elementary School


Chanda Myers


Richard Kane Elementary School


Tammie Krause


Wayside Elementary School:


Ken Copeland


Woodrow Wilson Elementary School


Angie Linthacum


Dates to Know


First day of school: August 15


Labor Day holiday: September 2


Fall break: October 17-18


Classes resume: October 21


Thanksgiving break: November 25-29


Classes resume: December 2


Winter break: December 23- January 3, 2020


Classes resume: January 6, 2020


Spring break: March 16-20, 2020


Classes resume: March 23, 2020


End of school: May 21, 2020


School commencement: May 22, 2020


How to get involved (PTO groups, etc.)


Each school has a PTO or Parent Support Group. Please visit bps-ok.org and click the Schools link to access contact information for each school.


Residents interested in volunteering can also visit BPSVOLUNTEERS.ORG for more information.