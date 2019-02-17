(TNS) — TCU senior forward JD Miller didn’t think there were too many 3-point attempts Saturday.

The Frogs jacked it up a season-high 32 times from deep, connecting on just nine of them.

Oklahoma pulled away for a 71-62 victory and there were plenty of questions surrounding TCU’s offensive performance.

Outside of the season-high in 3-point attempts, TCU had its second worst day from the field at 35.4 percent. The Frogs’ worst day came last month when they visited the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma on a day they shot 34.7 percent from the field.

TCU simply couldn’t find the answers against OU’s 3-2 zone defense.

Miller also took a season-high, making 2-of-8. Miller missed his last five 3-point attempts and is now 4-for-23 in the last seven games.

Oklahoma (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Sooners forward Kristian Doolitte had a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 24 points in the first meeting.

Texas thumps OSU

(TNS) —Saturday’s 69-57 matinee win over Oklahoma State was yet another example of Texas’ continued trend to force the ball inside.

It was the third time in four games that the Longhorns have shot better than 60 percent on 2-point shots. In this case, Texas (15-11, 7-6 Big 12) was 16-for-26 inside the arc.

Kerwin Roach II had 16 points and scored via a run-out dunk and some crafty layups. Matt Coleman III had 10 points, all coming in close proximity to the bucket or from the free-throw line. Courtney Ramey had a nifty scoop layup that stopped OSU’s 9-0 run in the second half as he finished with seven points.

Dylan Osetkowski went 3-for-3 from 3-point range en route to 14 points. It was a season high in made 3-pointers for the senior. Jase Febres also hit a couple, and Eli Mitrou-Long hit a key trey.

Overall, the Horns were 7-for-21 shooting from downtown.

The Cowboys (9-16, 2-10) have to bomb away from long range. That’s their best hope of scoring at this point. Coach Mike Boynton’s club is down to seven scholarship players through attrition and disciplinary decisions.

Junior guard Thomas Dziagwa has what Smart called a “neon-green light” to shoot from anywhere at any time. He made a career-high seven 3-pointers and had a game-high 23 points.

Three-point shooting is not a panacea. Oklahoma State, the best 3-point shooting team in the Big 12, was 8-for-23 overall from long range. But the Cowboys are the second-lowest scoring team in the league, too.

K-State falls

MANHATTAN, Kan. ­­— It can feel darn near impossible to beat Iowa State when the Cyclones heat up from 3-point range.

That’s a reality Kansas State knows all too well following a 78-64 loss to Steve Prohm’s team on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Iowa State ended the longest Big 12 winning streak in K-State history (nine games) by making 14 of 24 3-pointers, including some from jaw-dropping distance.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the way early and made six 3-pointers on his way to 20 points. And Lindell Wigginton found a rhythm in the second half and made five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points.

Barry Brown had a terrific individual effort that included 23 points on 16 shots, but it wasn’t enough with fouls and other factors mounting against the Wildcats.

KU wins big

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A who’s who of Kansas basketball returned to Allen Fieldhouse for Saturday’s Big 12 contest against West Virginia.

Former KU players Nick Collison, Jacque Vaughn, Scot Pollard, Wayne Simien, Alonzo Jamison, Kevin Young, Christian Moody, Jeff Hawkins, Tyrel Reed, Devonte Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman certainly had a fine time sitting behind the KU bench (and getting introduced to the fans at halftime) during the Jayhawks’ 78-53 blowout of the Mountaineers.

K.J. Lawson scored 15 points, his most as a KU player, and brother Dedric Lawson added 14 points and four rebounds as the Jayhawks (20-6, 9-4 in the Big 12) gained revenge on the Mountaineers (10-15, 2-10) for their one-point victory over KU on Jan. 19 in Morgantown, W.Va.

Devon Dotson contributed 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji had 10 points for KU, which won its 20th game Saturday for the 30th consecutive season.

KU is now one 20-victory season away from tying the all-time NCAA record of 31 straight by North Carolina (1971-2001).

Also, David McCormack scored 10 points and had four rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Lamont West had 11 points for West Virginia.

KU kept veteran coach Bob Huggins from claiming his first victory at Allen Fieldhouse. The Huggins-led Mountaineers are 0-7 in Allen over the past seven campaigns. Huggins also lost a game at Allen in his one season as coach of Kansas State.

KU hit 52.8 percent of its shots (including 8 of 20 from 3) in winning its 19th consecutive game at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 14-0 in their own building this season. West Virginia hit 3 of 23 3-pointers and 33.9 percent overall.

Kansas State lost at home to Iowa State on Saturday, giving KSU a 9-3 record in the league. KU and Texas Tech are 9-4, Iowa State 8-4 and Baylor 7-5.

Dotson scored 13 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished three assists in 18 minutes as KU led 43-16 at halftime. Dedric Lawson had nine points and two boards in 18 minutes and K.J. Lawson seven points and a board in 10 minutes.

McCormack, who started his third straight game, had two blocks and three boards to go with four points in nine minutes the first half. Mitch Lightfoot had one block.

West Virginia had nobody score more than four points the first half. WVU hit 7 of 28 shots (.250) and was 1 of 10 from 3. KU hit 4 of 10 3s and 14 of 25 shots overall for 56 percent.

KU used runs of 11-0 and 21-2 to turn an early 7-6 deficit into a 27-9 lead with 6:10 left in the half. Dedric Lawson had seven points, Dotson four in the surge.