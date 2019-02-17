Bartlesville High School has rescheduled this week’s home basketball finale against Sapulpa High School for Monday evening.

This also will be Senior Night and the final regular season games.

The varsity girls’ tip-off is set for 6 p.m., followed by by the guys at 7:30 p.m.

Senior team members will be honored during the night.

Monday’s battles will be the final tune-up for the Class 6A regionals, which are scheduled to begin Thursday for the girls and Friday for the boys.

Both the Bruins and the Lady Bruins will be on the road for the playoffs.