WYANDOTTE — The Quapaw girls and Commerce boys advanced in the Class 2A Area II District 2 basketball tournament here Saturday, Feb. 16.

Quapaw use a late run to claim a 40-34 win over Commerce.

The Tigers moved on with a 47-43 decision over Quapaw.

Both title games feature Wyandotte. The girls’ final is at 6:30 p.m. with the boys following at 8 p.m.

The tournament was pushed back to Saturday-Monday because of the inclement weather that iced up the area.

Girls: Quapaw 40, Commerce 34

Quapaw jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and coasted into the break with a 10-ppoint lead, 21-11.

However, the Lady Tigers made things interesting with a 15-9 edge, but Quapaw used a 10-8 edge in the final eight minutes to hang on.

The Lady Wildcats (17-7) got 11 points from Karissa Anderson and 10 from Skyler Evans.

Shea Ottesen and Lu Attocknie had seven each, Jenni Jennings three and Kelci Schroeder added two.

Morgan Connell led the way for Commerce (12-11) with 18.

Dawn Convirs scored eight, Marisa Scott and River Friel, three each, and Sunny Crawford, two.

Boys: Commerce 47, Quapaw 43

The Tigers held on down the stretch, weathering a fourth-quarter rally by Quapaw that saw them outscored 21-11.

CHS had led 14-6 after the initial quarter then it coasted into the half on top 23-13.

The Tigers held a 13-9 edge in the third period.

Danny Salinas scored 23 and Ty Jauert added 14 for Commerce (12-11).

It also got four points from Jayden Myers, three from Paco Rodriguez, two from Lance Hyatt and one from Carlos Cardenas.

Quapaw (11-12) also had two in double figures: Chris Durbin with 15 and Matt Lovell with 10.

Others scoring for the Cats were Kale Thomasson, seven; Jonas Gregory, six, and Caleb Hoffman, four.