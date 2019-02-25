By Joe Buettner

The Norman Transcript

(TNS) — Shaka Smart saw a different energy from Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Sooners, who lost to Smart’s Longhorns earlier in the year, looked like a team fighting for their season. And their play reflected it with a 69-67 win over their Red River rivals.

“I think they played like a team that felt like they really had to win,” Smart said.

“They played with great aggressiveness early in the game. … Christian James did what you want your best scorer to do at the start of the game. He was able to get going and make shots from outside and that changes everything.”

OU is far from a lock in the NCAA Tournament, but Saturday’s win helps.

CBS Sports projected the Sooners as a No. 9 seed as of Sunday morning. And if their prediction holds true, OU would play Louisville in Salt Lake City.

Things might be different if OU freshman Jamal Bieniemy didn’t block a potentially game-winning three from Texas’ Matt Coleman. But he did, and the Sooners are feeling confident with a road trip to Ames awaiting them.

“I feel like our confidence never really left. It’s just a matter of being about to fight through adversity,” Doolittle said. “But now we have two wins under our belts. We have another big game coming up Monday against Iowa State, one that we felt like we let get away here so our emphasis is be able to come in here [Sunday] for practice and come up with a game plan to be successful.”

OU was close to beating Iowa State earlier this month, but lost 75-74 at Lloyd Noble Center. Now, the teams’ roles will be reversed in their second meeting.

OU had lost back-to-back games entering its Feb. 4 contest vs. Iowa State, while the Cyclones were riding a three-game win streak.

This time, it’ll be Iowa State stumbling into the game with back-to-back losses and the Sooners fresh off two-straight wins.

Momentum might be on OU’s side, but Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum hasn’t been too friendly to the Sooners this decade.

OU’s last win at Iowa State came in an 82-76 overtime win on Jan. 29, 2011.

For perspective, coach Lon Kruger was still UNLV’s head coach at time, Bieniemy was in fifth grade and Sam Bradford’s Heisman Trophy statue still hadn’t been unveiled yet.

Regardless, OU will try to end its Ames losing streak with its newfound momentum tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

“Like Doolittle said, we’ve had momentum these past two games and we just want to keep rolling,” said OU senior Christian James. “We know we got to get better. We know we’ve got a lot to work on, get a couple more wins and try to get into this tournament.”